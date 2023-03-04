Joan “Joanie” Becker
1939 – Feb. 24, 2023
Joan Becker (Banaszak) passed away in her sleep on Friday, February 24th after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Joan Margaret Banaszak was born to Chester and Veronica Banaszak in Chicago, IL in 1939.
A smart, beautiful, curious child, “Joanie” could be found running between laundry lines in the back yard, decorating bathroom walls with lipstick, and hiding in flour barrels in the pantry.
Mesmerized by her mother’s phenomenal baking and cooking skills, she donned her first apron at age four and perched on top of a chrome step stool/chair, “helping” make meals, especially for large family holiday gatherings.
She attended Chicago Catholic schools, including Our Lady of the Angels (just prior to the fire) and Madonna High School. Excelling in English class and failing Polish, she made lifelong friends and made her parents proud. She appreciated her religious education and loved her Catholic faith.
After graduation she began a long career in business, serving in multiple positions from secretary for Chicago companies to Human Resources for Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL.
On her 19th birthday she met a handsome sailor at a bar/dance hall who would not stop asking her to dance until she said yes. The ultimate team, she and Red danced their way through 58 happy years of marriage, running a barber shop together, raising two kids, and enjoying four grandchildren.
Her favorite days were spent with family gathered around a table of good food, working at the Hawthorne Bakery in Cicero, IL with her mother and family friends, and enjoying summers at cottages on lakes in Indiana and Wisconsin. She loved pink tip cookies, pierogi, skinny pancakes, homemade strawberry jam and fresh bread, Hallmark movies, bingo, slot machines, and lottery tickets.
She always wanted to know when her kids or grandkids arrived safely at every destination, one of her ways to say, “I love you”. Even after everyone became adults, that phone call meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Veronica Banaszak, her brother Jim Banaszak (Carol), and her husband, Red Becker. She leaves behind daughter Judi Becker, son Jeff Becker (Bobbi), and grandchildren CEA Louis, Megan Chiles (Matt), Sarah Becker, and Nikki Becker.
She will be remembered for fiercely loving her family and friends, especially her husband. For her wonderful cooking, especially her ultimate mashed potatoes and baked beans. And for keeping family stories alive by telling them to each generation. She lived a full life. She is surely dancing with that handsome sailor once again.