WOODRUFF
Joan L. Schultz
July 7, 1937 - June 13, 2022
Joan L. Schultz (nee Jensen, formerly Kunkel), age 84 of Woodruff and formerly Hartford, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua.
Joan was born July 7, 1937, in Sauk County to Ethel (nee Shear) and Peter Jensen. She graduated from Reedsburg High School, and was united in marriage to William Meyer. They had four children together. She remarried Robert Kunkel and he preceded her in death in 2001. Joan then married Daniel Schultz who preceded her in death in 2011. She will be remembered fondly by her love of animals and the annual family camping trips she looked forward to when she was younger.
Joan is survived by her loving son Kyle (Wendy); daughter Maureen; dear daughter-in-law, Susanne; grandchildren, Bailey (Kyle), Brian and Becky (William).
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Carol; husbands Robert Kunkel and Daniel Schultz; children, William and Kim Meyer.
A committal service for Joan will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery in West Bend.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.