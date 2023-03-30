NABOB
Joan M. Laatsch-Hetebrueg
December 11, 1941 - March 28, 2023
Joan M. Laatsch-Hetebrueg (nee Hoff) age 81 of Nabob found peace with the Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born December 11, 1941, in West Bend to Fred and Rose (nee Holz) Hoff.
On July 18, 1959, she was united in marriage to Fredrick Laatsch at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. Fred preceded her in death on January 17, 2000. On May 31, 2002, she was united in marriage to Edward Hetebrueg at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob.
Joan and Fred owned and operated Saukville Feed Supplies Inc., which is still being run by their family. She was very active at St. Matthias Church where she taught CCD for many years and also volunteered to help serve many funeral meals throughout the years.
More than anything Joan loved and excelled at being a mom and grammy. She also enjoyed her flower garden and watching and feeding the birds.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ed Hetebrueg; 4 children: Lisa Laatsch of Saukville, Gary Laatsch of West Bend, Nick (Kay) Laatsch of West Bend and Mary Laatsch of Kewaskum and her son-in-law Jeff Dietenberger of Hartford. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren: Adam (Tania), Brittany, Nathan (Kay), Karissa, Dustin (Melissa) and Lanae (Quentin) and 5 great-grandchildren: Theo, Blakely, Chase, Luke and Lane with another expected in August. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren: Gene (Brenda) Hetebrueg, Ellen (Mark) Schaefer and Eric (Tracy) Hetebrueg, 5 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; 2 siblings: Fred (Janet) Hoff and Kay (John) Ruhland; 2 sisters-in-law Diane (Andy) Pesch and Arlene McCardle, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rose Hoff; her husband Fred Laatsch; her daughter Anne Dietenberger and her niece Tina Bast.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob with the Most Reverend Richard Stoffel presiding. Please meet at church for Mass. Burial will follow in St. Matthias Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 31, from 3:00 p.m. until a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the Cedar Hospice team and her many caregivers for the loving and compassionate care given to our mother.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.