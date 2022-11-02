HARTFORD
Joanne M. Aumann
Nov. 6, 1939 - Oct. 30, 2022
Joanne M. Aumann (Goeglein), age 82, of Hartford entered eternal life on October 30, 2022, after passing away at the Aurora Medical Center in Hartford, surrounded by her loving family.
Joanne was born November 6, 1939, to parents Martha (Robisch) and Walter Goeglein. She was united in marriage to husband William “Bill” Aumann on September 10, 1960.
Joanne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, among many of her other tributes. She enjoyed playing euchre, traveling and being with her family. Joanne and husband Bill traveled to Germany, Italy, Aruba, and the Holy Land in Israel. She also supported her husband’s American Family Insurance business as needed. Overall, Joanne was a woman of strong faith, a great mother, and always family oriented as she loved her family deeply and valued spending quality time with them.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Bill, of 62 years; loving children, Amy (Steven) Balzer, Ann (Mark) Kubisiak, and Peter Aumann (Melanie Bell); cherished grandchildren, Taylor Balzer, Ava (Alexander) Marsland, Katie (Colin) Englebert, Aaron (fiancé Sydney) and Emily Kubisiak; great-grandchild, Grace Marsland; brother-in-law Thomas (Lois) Aumann. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Aaron and Grace Aumann; sibling Adele (Bruce) Hein, and sister-in-law Donna Aumann.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027), with visitation being held from 9:30 a.m until the time of Mass. Followed by a burial at St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joanne’s name can be made to Tamarack Adult Day Services (1022 Sell Drive, Hartford, WI 53027). Phone: (262) 808-2946, email: TamarackAdultDayServices@gmail.com.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.