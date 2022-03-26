MILWAUKEE
Jodi ‘Toad’ Lynn Ott
Jan. 17, 1979 - March 15, 2022
Jodi “Toad” Lynn Ott, 43, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a long and courageously fought battle with addiction.
Jodi “Toad” was born on January 17, 1979, to Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr. She was raised in West Bend and graduated with the Class of 1996 from West Bend West. Upon graduation up until she passed she worked at the Best of the Best and Busiest of Restaurants. Her skills and extensive knowledge within the food and service industry were the best around! Jodi was so good that she would often find herself being recruited to come work for the customer whom she would be serving or waiting on.
Jodi “Toad” is survived by her special friend and partner, Tom Schellinger of Greenfield; her 2 children, John (Jay) J. Dwyer IV of Kewaskum and Jillian N. Dwyer of Fond du Lac; and stepmom "Ma" Cindy Meeker of Eden; sisters Corrine (Ryan) Lerch of Kewaskum, Shannon (Jason) Weinke of Fond du Lac, Tami Meeker and fiance Steve Abitz of Kewaskum; Elizabeth (Liz) Cobbins of Madison and Cassi Ott of Fond du Lac; brothers Daniel D. Ott, Fond du lac, Kyle (Britney) Yankee of Saukville, and Brandon Ott and fiancee Tiffany Cribb of Eden; 26 nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and -nephews and 2 on the way.
Jodi “Toad” was preceded in death by her parents, Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr.; her grandparents Vivian and Donald H. Ott Sr. and Jay and Betty Kellum; along with many other aunts, uncles, family, dear friends and the 841,000 with addictions who also suffered but went before her since beginning in 2009.
Jodi “Toad” will forever live on in our memories and be missed more than words or expressions could ever speak! She left us broken-hearted but only temporarily until we meet again our dearest sister, mom, daughter, cousin, friend, auntie, lady, we love you forever and always after that forever and ever.
There will be a memorial gathering Monday, March 28, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport, and after 4:00 p.m. the family will host a celebration of life at the Tune Up Tavern and Banquet Hall, 533 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family and online guest book and condolences can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.