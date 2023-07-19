KESHENA
John Alvin Reichardt
September 19, 1961 - July 15, 2023
John Alvin Reichardt, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Keshena on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1961, in Sheboygan to Frank and Arlene (nee Schneider) Reichardt.
John enjoyed watching movies, golfing with his buddies, and making his friends and family laugh. He loved cuddling with his “puppers,” traveling to warmer weather, and sitting around a bonfire listening to his favorite music. He has touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol (nee Epping) Reichardt; 4 children Taylor (Robert) Van Riper, Karly (Dylan) Hinckley, Nick (Cassy) Reichardt, and Sydney Reichardt; grandchildren Edynn, Declan, Hayes, and Maddox; brother Jeff (Debbie) Reichardt; sisters Janet (Robert) Schumacher, and Judy (Mike) Reimer. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. 7th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Kevin Harmon presiding. Visitation will be prior at the church on Thursday, July 20, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
A special thank-you to Primary Care Associates, Thedacare At-Home Hospice, as well as the medical team at Heart & Vascular Institute of Wisconsin for their care of John over the last year.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.