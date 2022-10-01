WEST BEND
John C. Szyjewski Sr.
December 31, 1948 — September 28, 2022
John C. Szyjewski Sr., age 73 of West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls, WI, where he received the most exceptional care these past 6 months.
John was born December 31, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, to Chester W. and Janet E. (nee Tabor) Szyjewski. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in River Grove, Illinois, class of 1966. He furthered his education attending St. Luke’s College where he studied Business. John served our country for nearly 20 years in the United States Army. John will be remembered fondly by his gentle and kind spirit, and a genuine ability to socialize with anyone, which made his lifelong career as a skilled trades recruiter fulfilling and enjoyable.
John’s life was lived to the fullest, family first, (among friends), golf, and travel. John was united in marriage to Patricia A. Lambert on January 1, 2000, together they enjoyed vacation cruises. His love of golf rewarded him with the best of friends who met routinely, often at surrounding local courses. His most recent joy was taking on the position of president for his condo association in West Bend. John appreciated blues and jazz music, Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers.
John is survived by his loving children, Rachel (Damian) Struble, Sena Szyjewski, John (Sarah) Szyjewski Jr.; along with cherished grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Lee, Julien Omejc, Ein and Eva Struble, Lewis and Lawrence Szyjewski; dear brothers, Carl and Steve Szyjewski; former wife and friend, Annie Edwards. He is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his treasured dog and companion, Luna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Pat Szyjewski; and daughter, Jennifer Fitzgerald.
A celebration of John’s life will be coordinated by his family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.