WEST BEND
John Charles Love
Dec. 25, 1934 - June 30, 2022
John Charles Love, age 87, died June 30, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. He was born December 25, 1934, in Waukesha to the late John Charles Love, Sr., and Dorothy Elizabeth Love (nee Webb).
John attended schools in Waukesha through graduation from high school and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at home and in Germany.
John married Patricia Keepers of Nekoosa on July 1, 1961, at the Congregational Church in Nekoosa. They lived briefly in Waukesha, Mineral Point, and Portage, and then for 34 years in Delavan, and most recently in West Bend at Cedar Community, a faith-based retirement facility. John worked for Standard Oil of Indiana before receiving his teaching certification. He began as an educator at Portage High School and then accepted a position teaching Economics, History, and Psychology at Delavan-Darien High School, serving there as a department chair.
John was an active member in the Delavan community serving in the Kiwanis Club and United Way. He received recognition for his “Service Above Self” from Rotary Club, International. He was a faithful and devout Christian, he taught church school for over 30 years and he served on the church Endowment Committee and Diaconate.
John and Pat enjoyed traveling with family, often visiting historical sites, camping in state parks, and attending Moon Beach Camp each summer. In addition, being lifelong learners, they truly enjoyed participating in more than 30 Elder Hostel programs. Many of their travels were spent with good friends Max and Blanche Rigert. Besides travel, John enjoyed golfing, gardening, and engaging in current event discussions with a wide variety of people. His approach involved lingering longer, listening more intently, and loving others.
John is survived by his wife, Patricia; their two children, J. C. Love III (Laura) of Middleton and Jennifer Love Groseth (Brian) of Jackson, Wyoming; and three grandchildren: Maxwell John Love, Shea Marie Love, and Cade Haakon Love Groseth; his sister, Eleanor Spiliakos; his brother, George Love; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Lela Keepers; nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and close friends.
His parents, his brother-in-law, Panos Spiliakos, and his sister-in-law, Edith Love, preceded him in death.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel UCC, 501 Walnut St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Delavan Congregational UCC, 123 E. Washington St., Delavan.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday at church from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The family appreciates the first responders, nurses, staff, and doctors who cared for John in his final weeks. They are remarkable and amazing!
Ashes will be placed in the Memorial Garden at the United Church of Christ Congregational in Delavan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name may be given to Partners in Caring at Cedar Community, Joyful Journeys India Ministry at Immanuel UCC, West Bend, and UCC Congregational Scholarship Fund, Delavan.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.