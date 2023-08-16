In loving memory of John Donley Sr.
December 17, 1926 - Aug. 12, 2023
John Donley Sr., born December 17, 1926, passed from this earthly existence to his heavenly home on August 12, 2023.
John was born in Oaks, North Dakota, to the late Burt and Frances (nee Greenwald) Donley. John served his country as a Merchant Marine and also in the U.S. Army. John was united in marriage to Delores on September 25, 1948. John retired as a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and inspector. He loved to fish, watch the Green Bay Packers and read.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his wife, Delores; four children, Kathleen (David) Walther, John (Debra) Donley Jr., Paul Donley, and Patricia (John) Snyder; five grandchildren, Scott (Stacey) Lopacinski, Lisa (Jeremy) Jelinek, David Donley, Brian (Michelle) Donley, and Kevin (Caitlyn) Donley; eight great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Alex, and Nicholas Lopacinski, Evelyn and Cade Jelinek, Laurel and Corbin Donley, Gates Donley; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: John’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 777 S. Indiana Ave, in West Bend.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for John will follow visitation on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Hein officiating the Service.
MEMORIALS: Memorials in honor of John can be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.