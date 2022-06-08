FOND DU LAC
John E. Beimborn
July 7, 1937 - June 3, 2022
John E. Beimborn, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in the Township of Norwood on July 7, 1937, the son of Erwin and Esther (Schuman) Beimborn. On June 13, 1959, John married Mary Dieck in Antigo.
John enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and watching his grandchildren's activities. He was employed by Badger Meter. John traveled with RV Maps, was a Royal Ranger Leader, and a current member of Lighthouse Christian Church in Fond du Lac.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; two sons, Jeff (Laurie) Beimborn and Jerry (JoAnn) Beimborn; two daughters, Debra (Richard) Mich and Joy (Christopher) Timm; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Becky) Beimborn, Justin Beimborn, Noel Beimborn, Kayla (Brad) Krieser, Kyle (Kayla) Mich, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Isaac Timm; five great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Willow and Elsie Beimborn, and Fiona and Brielle Krieser; three sisters, and a brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. Ð 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 S. National Ave., in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Private burial will take place in Washington County Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guest book can be found at ueckerwitt.com.