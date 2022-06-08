John F. McKay
John F. McKay passed peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of late Oliver L. and Bernice O. McKay. John attended Menomonee Falls High School and was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He married Carol A. (nee Habrat) on March 22, 1980. John worked as a lithographer at Silgan Containers for over 30 years. After retiring, John and his wife, Carol, bought a restaurant from his sister and opened the Kountry Korner Kafe in Slinger, because he loved to cook. Most of all he loved spending time with family and golfing. He was an active member and usher at the Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 42 years; sons Cornel (Pam) McKay, and Scott (the late Colleen) McKay; stepdaughters Sandra (Mark) Meindl, Sharon (Gary) Maras, and Karen (Steve) Koehn; grandchildren Taeler, Mindy, Dustin, Cory, Kyrstin, Travis, Nikita, Allie, and Katelyn; great-grandchildren Vanessa, Javontae, Dustin, Abigale, Owen, Maxwell, and Benjamin. John is further survived by his siblings Bernice (the late Dan) Baranyk, Mary Jeranek, Leonard Mckay; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Harold McKay.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend). The visitation will be on Friday, June 10, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The Rev. Joseph Fisher will be presiding. Burial will be private at Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ivy Manor, for the care and compassion they showed to John.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050.