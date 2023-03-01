HARTFORD
John George Weber
March 22, 1943 - Jan. 24, 2023
John George Weber, 79, of Hartford, WI, formerly of the Town of Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on January 24th, 2023. He was born March 22, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, to Paul and Hannah(Kuehn) Weber. He married his sweetheart, Pamela Koehler, on November 10, 1962. They raised three daughters: Jenny(Roger) Lawyer, Laura(Robert) Wesner, and Amy Weber.
John worked for Milwaukee Manufacturing and later for Kettle Moraine Coatings before retiring. He is survived by his daughters, Grandchildren Matthew, Amanda, Justin, Samantha, Sonja, Stephanie, Brianna(Brien), Lindsey(Aaron), and Mackenzie. Great-Grandchildren Kiara, Evan, Bradley, Azalea, Lotus, and Sophia. John is preceded in death by his wife, parents, parents-in-law, brothers Leroy and Donald Weber, sister Mary Ann(Anatolij) Czarnecki, sister-in-law Betty Weber, and great-grandson Benjamin Lee.
