John ‘Gramps’ Wiza
John “Gramps” Wiza passed away surrounded by his family on January 27, 2023, at age 80. After so many valiant battles with illnesses, John has finally found eternal peace.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the anchor and cheerleader for all of his family. John and his wife, Kathy, were high school sweethearts and best friends. They were married for 57 years and have one loving daughter, Julie, and her husband, Dave, who were always willing to help when needed. He felt and appreciated the love and support from his family.
He worked for 30-plus years at A.O. Smith, starting on the punch press and retiring from management. John enjoyed real estate, both selling properties and managing his rental properties.
In his free time he loved to be near the water at Big Cedar Lake and Kusel Lake. He enjoyed boating, kayaking, raking, fishing, and sometimes catching the trophy bass, Walter. He loved to walk the Florida beaches hand in hand with Kathy and listen to the Bee Gees while on adventures in his red Mustang convertible. John enjoyed working around his house and rental properties, and helping his family with household projects. He was known for his signature gimlets (that were mean and delicious), wonderful buttered popcorn, and famous fudge.
He was a passionate advocate for the organ donor network, after receiving a kidney transplant 18 years ago. Most of all, he loved his family and life. John was always ready to help and support all he loved. His positive attitude of “life is good” and “I am so blessed” helped him, and all of us, through many challenging times.
He is greatly missed by his loving wife and best friend, Kathy of 57 years; his daughter Julie (Dave) Hart; his granddaughters, Danielle (Ryan) Greve and Katie (Brandon) Steffen and great-granddaughter, Claire, who always brought a smile to his face. John is also survived by his brothers Jim (Arleen) Wiza and David (Sue) Wiza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Laura Wiza, and his sister, Patricia Knuth.
Special thank-you to Dr. Ann Maguire, who he said “always steered the ship”, the medical team at Froedtert Hospital especially Oncology, Transplant, endocrinology and the all of his compassionate caregivers on 9NT, who provided such excellent and compassionate care throughout his life.
A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033 with Father Timothy C. Bickel officiating. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. for a visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: The Froedtert Foundation, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226-0509 or St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.