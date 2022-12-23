WEST BEND
John H. Beistle
Aug. 27, 1957 — Dec. 16, 2022
John H. Beistle, 65, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home.
John was born on August 27, 1957, in West Bend, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (nee Gundrum) Beistle. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. John loved walks at the park especially with his dog, Noodles. Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include three children, Russell Beistle, Lyndee Beistle–Otts, and Ryan Beistle; four grandchildren, Layla, Levi, Carson, and Lydia; his parents, Tom and Betty Beistle; his siblings, Alan (Vicki) Beistle, Kathryn Engelbrecht, and Steven (Cheryl) Beistle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Steven Engelbrecht.
In honor of John’s wishes, private family services will be held.
