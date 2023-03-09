John H. Dorn
June 3, 1937 - March 1, 2023
John H. Dorn passed away on March 1, 2023, at the age of 85. He was born on June 3, 1937, in Hartford, the son of Elmo J. and Rosalia A. “Sally” (nee Komp) Dorn. He was baptized, confirmed, and attended St. Kilian’s Catholic Church and school, where he was a lifelong member.
He graduated from Hartford High School in 1955.
John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 1955, and after completing basic training he was assigned to the aircraft carrier U.S.S ESSEX (CVA-9), as an interior telecommunication electrician. John served during the Cuban Crisis. During his four-year tour of active duty, he sailed both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He truly fulfilled and lived up to the Navy’s enlistment advertisement, “Join the Navy and see the World.” It presented him with the opportunity to visit many foreign countries around the world. He described his tour with the Navy as being interesting, exciting, and rewarding.
After leaving the Navy, John joined the religious (Catholic) order of Discalced Carmelite Friars, residing in Brookline, MA. After spending five years in the community he decided to leave and pursue other options that were available at that time. He spent the next several years pursuing careers in the insurance business and in the manufacturing industrial complex. After success in both fields he choose to pursue other interests.
John then joined the Order of Brothers of St. Augustine (O.S.A). In the seven years that John “Brother Nicholas” was a member of this Catholic religious order, he served in their various facilities at Oconomowoc, St. Louis, MO, and Holland, MI, prior to leaving the order.
John then took a position as a certified custodian with the Wauwatosa School District in Wauwatosa. He was employed at the James Madison Middle School until his retirement.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all other outdoor activities. He possessed many artistic talents, such as oil painting and carving. He attended and/or participated in many craft and antique shows. One of his hobbies was gun collecting and participating in many gun shows in the area.
After his retirement, John assumed the duties and responsibilities to attend to the needs of his mother, such as lawn care, snow removal, minor home repairs, taking her to church, and to shopping. Often times he would take her out to dinner, and on short sightseeing tours around the area. He made sure that all was well with her until she passed away, at the age of 94, in September of 2003.
John is survived by his dear brother, James Dorn of Appleton; sister-in-law, Joyce Dorn of Iron Ridge; nephews, Dan (Sharon) Stambaugh Sr. and Adam (Sada) Dorn; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Pat; and his parents.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Kilian Catholic Church, with Father Rick Stoffel officiating (264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation will occur in the church’s gathering space starting at 10:30 a.m. until the start of Mass.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.