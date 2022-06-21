TOWN OF WAYNE
John J. Boden
June 19, 1946 - June 17, 2022
John J. Boden, 75, of the Town of Wayne, formerly of West Bend, passed away on June 17, 2022, at his home.
John was born on June 19, 1946, in Richfield, the son of the late Edgar and Theckla (nee Hienecke) Boden. On November 13, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nancy Dornacker at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. John loved hunting, fishing, and helping everyone around him. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy; two children, Shirley Jackson (Jeff) and Karen Clemens; daughter-in-law, Terry Boden; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Mike) Evans, Nikita (Jeremy) Huettner, Jessica Clemens, Alex (Mikaela) Boden, MiKayla Boden, and Mitchell Boden; two step-grandchildren, Kara Hansen and AJ Hansen; 11 great-grandchildren, Ian, Brooklynn, Calvin, and Jason Evans, Mya and Landon VanBeckum, Catherine, Zoey, Nickolas, David, and Tyler Huettner; one step-great-granddaughter, Aria Hansen; two brothers, Jerome Boden and Joseph (Gloria) Boden; four sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Schwieger, Donna (Bob) Wieting, Marcia Dornacker, and Helen Dornacker; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Jon Boden; a nephew, Joe Boden; three brothers-in-law, Matthias Dornacker, Ronald (Carol) Dornacker, and Kenneth Dornacker; and his parents-in-law, Matthias and Catherine Dornacker.
VISITATION: John’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, 200 East Washington St., in Slinger on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for John will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Slinger with the Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.