WEST BEND
John J. Condon
March 15, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2022
John J. Condon, age 95 years, of West Bend, formerly of Chicago, entered eternal life on September 12, 2022, at Charleston House in Beaver Dam surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on March 15, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Mary “Pauline” (Grogan) Condon. He was united in marriage to Virginia “Gina” Olson on February 20, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois.
John graduated from Loyola High School where he was on the boxing and swimming teams. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University. John proudly served in the United States Army. He was a self-employed stockbroker for over 25 years. John enjoyed tennis, downhill skiing, and anything to do with model trains and railroad travel. He cherished memories of summers in Long Beach, as well as his retirement on the farm with his wife.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Gina; five children, Michael (Christine) Condon, Thomas (Samara) Condon, Maureen (William) Flagg, Timothy (Marlisa) Condon, and Christopher Condon; eight grandchildren, Christopher Condon, Sean Condon, Michelene Flagg, Hannah Flagg, Margaret Flagg, Beatrix Condon, Rex Condon, and Carter Condon; great-granddaughter, Rebecca Condon; sisters, Mary Pauline Sheridan and Charlene Madden; brother James (Gerry) Condon; sister-in-law, Eleanor Condon; brother-in-law, Thomas Olson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Charles Condon; brothers-in-law Joseph Madden and Phil Sheridan; and sisters-in-law Joanne (James) Bendrick and Clellie Olson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at church from 12:00 noon until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials in John’s name can be directed to Misericordia, https://www.misericordia.com/giving/, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Charleston House and Generations Hospice for their care and compassion.
