HARTFORD
John J. Hilt III
Dec. 31, 1948 - May 20, 2022
John J. Hilt III passed away on May 20, 2022, at home in Hartford. John was born on December 31, 1948, in Racine to Jack and Delores Hilt (nee Rice).
He graduated in 1967 from Vermilion High School in Vermilion, Ohio, and subsequently earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. John served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1972 to 1975, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He completed The Basic School at Quantico, Virginia, the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and served as a Forward Liaison Artillery Officer with the 3d Marine Division. Following his service with the Marine Corps, John earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over the course of his roughly 40-year career as a supply chain professional, John accumulated extensive international experience through his numerous travels to Mexico, Europe, and Asia (most significantly, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore), and worked for notable Wisconsin companies such as Broan-Nutone and Charter Automotive.
John treasured his time with dear friends and family in the outdoors, whether in a duck blind on the Mississippi River, working his dogs in the fields of South Dakota, or pursuing one of numerous other outdoor interests. He was an enthusiastic cook in his later years, trying new recipes from bread making to Chinese cuisine. He often gathered family around the table to enjoy a meal and conversation.
John is survived by Catherine J. Hilt (nee Wagner), his loving wife of 11 years; his children, Jake Hilt of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kayla (C.J.) Sanfelippo, of Menomonee Falls, and Ryan (fiancé Katie) Katona, of Wauwatosa; granddaughter Alaina Sanfelippo; brothers Michael Hilt of Spokane, Washington, Jeffrey (Patricia) Hilt of San Antonio, Texas, and Patrick Hilt of St. Croix Falls; nieces Kristine, Kate, Torey, and Carley; nephew Joseph; siblings-in-law Christine (Ernie) Schimpf, Linda (Jim) Hasch, and Steven Wagner; former wife Joan Jensen, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as other relatives and numerous friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in law, Robert and JoAnn Wagner.
A private funeral will be held with military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. John’s family would like to thank the care team at the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, with special thanks to Dr. Anita D’Souza, for the outstanding care John received. The family would also like to thank Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their care of John and family in the last months of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Amyloidosis Foundation by visiting http://amyloidosis.org. The Amyloidosis Foundation funds research, educates medical professionals and patients, raises awareness, and provides numerous services to patients.
