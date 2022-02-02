John “Jack” Leo Tennies Sr.
John “Jack” Leo Tennies Sr., 76, passed away very unexpectedly while “up north” at the cottage. Many of us knew Jack as a quiet, gentle, and caring man who would give you the “shirt off his back” if you needed it. The times you spent with him left you with sports and hunting knowledge that you didn’t even know you needed. Jack gave you many loving memories to cherish as you could hear his laugh and feel his gentle slap on your “bottom” when you parted ways. He loved to be at the cottage to go hunting and fishing with family and friends. He always had his secret “hot spot” for fishing, but wasn’t always willing to share his secret. Jack was a man of few words, but those words touched many people. We were beyond blessed to have had him all these years, but the loss still hurts. There are pieces of our hearts that he carried with him to heaven as he met Marge and Joey, who were waiting patiently for his arrival. The three of them are now reunited and watching down and protecting the rest of us.
John was born at Hartford Hospital, on July 20, 1945. After attending Slinger High School, he joined the National Guard for two years. He later married Margaret “Marge” (Lawton) of Jackson, on May 13, 1967, at St. Hubert’s Church in Hubertus.
He filled his time being a great dad to Julie, John, Mary, Jeff, and Joey, and doing fun “Grandpa Jack” things with his 12 grandchildren. He retired from Wacker after spending many years as a machine operator at Chrysler. He thoroughly enjoyed being retired; it gave him time to build wood projects, go on boat rides, plant his garden, play golf, play cards, hunt, and fish.
John is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. They are as follows: Julia (Timothy) Erickson - grandchildren Cassidy (fiancé, Adam Cook) Erickson, great grandchild Leland, Conner (fiancé, Kendyl Hoss) Erickson. John Tennies Jr. - grandchildren Nicole, Tessa, and Jaelle Tennies. Mary (Jeff) Kutsche - grandchildren Samantha (Parker) Hughes, and Amber Kutsche. Jeffrey (Heather) Tennies - grandchildren Austin (Kierra) Tennies, Michaela Mitchell, Maggie, and Frankie Tennies. He also is survived by siblings, Carol (Dan) Goetz, Jim Tennies, David (Lynn) Tennies, Larry (Kak) Tennies, Joan Pauley, Mark (Joetta) Tennies, Jean (Dan) Frey. brother-in-law, Wayne Lawton, and sister-in-law, Linda Lawton.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret “Marge” Katherine (Lawton); son, Joseph “Joey” J. Tennies; his parents, Anna and Lawrence Tennies; parents-in-law, Dorothy and Elmer Lawton; sister-in-law, Caroline Tennies; and nephew Robbie Goetz.
Our final words to him ... Love you sooo much!
A celebration of life will be at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 8, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Inurnment will be at New St. Peter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (8915 W. Connell Ct. Milwaukee, WI 53226).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.