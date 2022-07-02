HARTFORD
John M. Schleicher
Oct. 13, 1943 — June 16, 2022
John M. Schleicher passed away at his home on June 16, 2022, at the age of 78. John was born on October 13, 1943 in La Crosse to the late Mathias and Carol (nee McMonigal) Schleicher. On March 12, 1966, he was united in marriage to Mary J. (nee Semrad) Schleicher. Together they made their home in Hartford. John worked for 36 years at Briggs & Stratton.
John was well-known as someone who was always willing to help others. He was skilled in carpentry and other building projects, and knew vehicles and engines inside and out. John was very creative and had artistic talent. John was always active and taught his children a strong work ethic. He cherished his family, and taught them a love of the outdoors and learning and music. John had a good and forgiving nature and loved his family with all his heart. He also did his best to instill a love of his Heavenly Father, Jehovah, into his children’s hearts.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; three daughters, Schalon Schleicher, Kim (Jeffrey) Robertson, and Misty (Chad) Schreiner; grandchildren Kayla Schleicher, Breanna Schleicher, Spencer Schleicher, Logan Schreiner, Ava Schreiner; great-grandson, Cloud Schleicher; daughter-in-law, Erika Schleicher; sister, Nancy (Garry) Baizley; brothers Stephen (Susan) Schleicher and Michael Schleicher; and many other nephews, nieces and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Linda Hubert and Pamela Schleicher; and his son, John P. Schleicher.
The family especially wishes to thank the Hartford Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the outstanding care, meals, calls, cards, visits, and prayers for John and Mary in the last months of John’s life. It was true brotherly love in action. The family also wishes to thank Horizon Home Care and Hospice, especially Molly, Jan, Meghan and Amanda, and others, for the care and compassion they provided to John. A service of remembrance will be held on July 16, 2022; visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; memorial talk at 3 p.m., at the Hartford Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 520 Kettle Moraine Road, Hartford. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom.
Milwaukee Cremation is serving the family.