KEWASKUM
John N. Mertzig
Oct. 19, 1966 - Feb. 12, 2023
John N. Mertzig, 56, of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
He was born on October 19, 1966, to the late Raymond and Betty Mae (nee Kober) Mertzig in West Bend. John graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1985. He played football, participated in the 1983 team’s historic trip to state, enjoyed baseball, and ran track. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Upon graduation, John worked at Nova Services for a few years. On November 12, 1994, he was united in marriage to Tina Spartz at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. They later welcomed two children, Faith, and Raymond. Together they shared many special memories and loving years. John then worked as a union carpenter for much of his career, most recently at PDC Facilities.
In addition to his work, he was very active, with many hobbies and interests. John loved the outdoors, including hunting, and his special passion for ice fishing. He was a member of the West-Bar Sportsmen’s Club. He also enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin in Wabeno. He loved history, and enjoyed being a lifelong part of the Kewaskum community. He loved connecting with people and sharing stories, making them laugh with his life-giving sense of humor. John was always willing to offer advice and lived a generous life helping others with any project or need. He spent many weekends and evenings supporting his children at their sporting events, and was extremely proud of them. Family was everything to John and he especially enjoyed time with all of his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Tina Mertzig; two children, Faith Mertzig and Raymond Mertzig; a sister, Rhonda (Timothy) Zimdahl; two brothers-in-law, Brian (Kim) Spartz and Nicholas (Dawn) Spartz; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Janet Spartz; six nieces, Sarah (Erik) Peterson, Wendy (Jereme) Jaeger, Angel (Terry) Hoban, Olivia Spartz, Grace Spartz, and Emma Spartz; two nephews, Owen Spartz and Caelen Spartz; and numerous relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Julie Zimdahl.
A funeral service in remembrance of John will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave. Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name to the KEYS, Kewaskum Youth Scholarship Inc., or to the Kewaskum Historical Society are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank all of the first responders that were there to help John.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.