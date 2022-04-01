WEST BEND
John R. Baker
December 17, 1951 - March 25, 2022
John R. Baker, age 70 years, of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, found peace on March 25, 2022 at his home in West Bend.
John was born on December 17, 1951, in Milwaukee to late Robert and Luella Baker.
John graduated from high school in Milwaukee. During his working years he was a security guard and when he lived in California he did custodial work at the public schools. John was very mechanical and was a master at rebuilding small engines. He enjoyed socializing and clowning around. Conversations with him oftentimes steered toward Vikings and other Scandinavian legends. John was proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include his siblings, Sheron Bruce, Richard Baker, and Krystine (Fred) Chaparro; nieces and nephew, Allen Erfert, Sara (Dan) Werra, Jody (Dave) Link, Robyn (Richard) Cole, Heather (Dave) Martin, Tracie (Chris) Mueller, and Nicole (Tony) Schmidt. He is further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John's arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.