John R. Canales
Died May 9, 2022
John R. Canales passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of John J. and Mary M. (Nee Martinez).
He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Nee Wicklund) Canales. John is lovingly survived by his children Jackie (Patrick) Hayes, Alan (Fiancé Jenni Cramer) Canales, and Gail (Kevin) Kowalkowski; Grandchildren, Bethany (Jon) Vieni, Michael Canales, Matthew (Fiancé Gianna Tarantino) Canales, Jacob (Hannah) Kowalkowski, Callie Hayes, Tyler Kowalkowski, and Ana Hayes; One great-grandson Easton Kowalkowski; Special daughter Betsey Canales. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings Grace, Ann, Lucy, Al, Jesse, David, Sal, Danny, and Ray.
John was a proud United States Army Veteran. He retired from Pabst Brewery after working for over 30 years where he was a member of Brewery Workers Local Union 9, and the Elk’s Lodge 46 in Milwaukee. John enjoyed gardening, crafting, woodworking, swimming, fishing, and Bingo. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, form 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., with Military Honors. Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or memorials to the Kraemer Cancer Center of West Bend would be appreciated.
The family would like to Thank the staff at Ivy Manor; caregivers Lynn Ostermann, and Mary Torrence, and the Kraemer Cancer Center for the care and compassion they gave to John.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.