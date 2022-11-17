HARTFORD
John Raymond Priesgen, ‘Huntz-Z’
July 1, 1960 - Nov. 11, 2022
John Raymond Priesgen, “Huntz-Z,” age 62 of Hartford passed away following complications from a tragic tree cutting accident Friday, November 11, 2022.
John was born July 1, 1960, in Hartford to Janice R. (nee Hermann) and John Joseph Priesgen. He worked for We Energies for nearly 33 years. John enjoyed softball and college basketball, wood cutting, hunting, fishing, taking care of his chickens and working on his land, and hosting fish frys for his family and friends. John was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford where he was very active. He will be fondly remembered by his generosity and reaching out to those less fortunate, especially children in the Milwaukee area as well as sponsoring children in need internationally.
John is survived by his treasured son, Mitchell Vince (Stephanie) Priesgen of Oconomowoc; loving mother, Janice Priesgen; dear siblings, Philip Russell Priesgen and Ruthanne (Michael) Alolor; and cherished nieces and nephews, Amanda Marie (Casey) Krieger, Justin Michael Alolor, Danielle Theresa Priesgen, Dawn Marie Priesgen, and great-nephews and great-niece, Brody, Hayden, and Charleigh. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Priesgen.
A memorial service for John will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center Street Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Jeremy Husby officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
Contributions received in memory of John will benefit Compassion International and are sincerely appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.