John ‘Russ’ Russell
Jan. 4, 1944 - May 19, 2022
John “Russ” Russell, age 78, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on January 4, 1944, to Daniel and Mary (nee Hassett) Russell. John’s first love was to spend time with his family. John shared a love of fishing with his late son Brett. His grandson’s football was a passion of his to watch and say, “Hit somebody!” and his granddaughter’s dance recitals. John enjoyed go-karting anytime and anywhere!
John served in the United States Army, being a paratrooper during Vietnam. John was currently a member of the American Legion Post #486 of Jackson.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (nee Kohnke); daughter, Chrissy (Todd) Herbst; grandchildren, Brandon and Kenzie Herbst; mother-in-law, Marge Wuolle; siblings-in-law: Kathleen (Ron) Olenchek, Frank Foster, Rick (Stacy) Wuolle; special niece, Kelly (Dean) Kovnesky; great-nephews Collin and Cole Kovnesky. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Brian and Brett; his parents; brother Jim Russell and his uncle Art Russell.
A funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 31, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/.
A special thank-you to ICU and ER staff at Froedtert of West Bend and the staff of Kathy Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.