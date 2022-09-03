KOHLSVILLE
John Thomas Green
June 22, 1946 — August 25, 2022
John Thomas Green, 76, of Kohlsville passed away at his home on August 25, 2022. John was born on June 22, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Alton and Marion Green, and raised in Marshall, Texas.
He was married in Marshall, Texas, on June 2, 2002, to Patricia (Trish) Jean Booth, and resided in California for a time before settling down in Wisconsin.
John loved his country, his wife, his family, and his Lord. He was proud to have served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved being from Texas, but he also loved living in Wisconsin, and quickly switched his loyalty from the Cowboys to the Packers. Most of all, John loved people, giving his time, his energies, his talents, and his heart to anyone and everyone who needed them at the moment. He was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kohlsville, and loved his church family.
John spent many years as a career over-the-road longhaul truck driver. He was proud of his craft and his rig. After his retirement, he continued as an OTR escort driver. John was gifted mechanically and could fix “just about anything.”
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Marion; his daughter Crystal; his sister, Brenda Faye; his brother-in-law Mikkey; and his sister-in-law, Sandy.
He is remembered by Trish, his wife of 20 years; brother, Michael; sons, John Jr. (Kayla), Rickey (Patty), and Bannon; daughter Brandy (Alfredo), brothers-in-law Tommy, and Jimmy; daughters-in-law Angela, and Erica; grandchildren Kelly, Hannah, Ryan, Matthew, Mason, Emma, Danni, Ella, and Jordan; as well as nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support through John’s time of illness.
A memorial service will be held for John at St. John’s Evangelical Church of Kohlsville on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. The church address is 5696 Beaver Dam Road, West Bend, WI 53090.
St. John’s Evangelical Church of Kohlsville has been entrusted with the arrangements for the memorial service. Enquiries may be directed to Pastor Beede, (414) 861-4613.