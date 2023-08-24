WEST BEND
Jon Mouradian
Jon Michael Mouradian, 59, passed away peacefully at Menomonee Falls Hospital on Saturday, August 19, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born to Mike and Mary Edna Mouradian in West Allis, Jon grew up in West Allis, graduating from Nathan Hale High School. He went on to attend college at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Jon started his career in telecommunications and sales for MCI and AT&T.
Jon was very active in his early years. He thoroughly enjoyed the game of hunting; everything from pheasants and ducks to deer and alligators. Jon met his wife, Nicole, in 1998, and they were married in 2006. After Jon and Nicole moved from West Allis to Oconomowoc, they were lovingly welcomed into an amazing group of neighbors, where they spent many late nights playing Poker and Sheepshead.
In 2010, Jon was able to pursue his love of helping farmers by joining Hedge-Plus, a commodity brokerage firm, in Jackson. January 1 of 2022, after much encouragement from Nicole, and longtime friend and supervisor, Pat Hayes, he became owner of Hedge-Plus, and continued to partner with his amazing employees.
Jon spent many nights on his porch, surrounded by family and friends, and many many fireworks.
He was proceeded in death by father and mother, Mike and Mary Mouradian, and uncle Pete Mouradian.
Jon is survived by wife, Nicole Mouradian (nee Blaine) of West Bend. Dad to five children, Dustin (Stephanie) Clausing of Morgantown, West Virginia, Cassandra (Butch Dodd) Bruss (nee Clausing) of Oshkosh, Amanda (Kyle Koenig) Mouradian of Madison, Jeremy (Sara) Clausing of Wauwatosa, and Samantha (Tyler) Zimmerman (nee Clausing) of Beaver Dam. He was a beloved Papa to five wonderful grandchildren, James Patrick “Jack” Bauer Bruss, Marietta “Marti” Claire Bruss, Atlas Elliot Koenig, Evette “Evee” Cassandra Zimmerman, and Henry Joseph Clausing (born Aug. 21, 2023). Closest friend and brother, Dean Mouradian of Milwaukee. Brother-in-law to Kenny (Sue) Blaine of Kewaskum and Edward (Stacey Neuy) Blaine of West Bend. Proudest uncle to Gabrielle and Isabella Mouradian, and Kayleigh and Kali Blaine. He enjoyed life and shared a lifetime of happy moments with many close friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, from 3:30 PM until the time of the 5:30 PM funeral service at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization close to Jon and Nicole’s hearts.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.