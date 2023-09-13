HARTFORD
Josef ‘Joe’ Hirth Sr.
Sept. 12, 1936 - Aug. 30, 2023
Josef “Joe” Hirth Sr., age 86 of Hartford, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on September 12, 1936, to his parents, Margaret and Anton Hirth.
He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Hirth; sons, Kevin (Becky) Hirth, Josef Jr. (Joy) Hirth; granddaughter Tiffany (Daniel) Loeh; great-grandchildren Cody and Belle Peters. He is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Margaret Hirth; daughter, Lisa Hirth; siblings, Tony Hirth, Annamarie Schere, and other dear relatives and friends.
Per Joe’s wishes, private services were held.