Joseph A. ‘Joe’ Johrendt
June 16, 1963 — Jan. 18, 2022
Joseph A. “Joe” Johrendt passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the age of 58. Joe is the beloved husband of Cheryl; loving dad of J.T. (Becca), Austin (Kali Reiman) and Collin Johrendt; and proud Opa of Joey Johrendt.
Joe was born on June 16, 1963, in Milwaukee to Michael and Regina Johrendt. He is the dear brother of Mike (the late Cindy), Elizabeth (Tim) Borowski, Lori Johrendt and Heidi (Scott) Koenig; special son-in-law of Ronald and Karen May; cherished brother-in-law of Kathy Lewis, Alan (Pam) May and Susan (Dan) Linden and Mike Lewis. He is further survived by many other loving family members and friends.
After college Joe went on to a long career with Husco for 34 years. When not at work he could be found coaching several different youth sports leagues. An avid hunter, he made many fond memories with his sons and extended family over the years. His most memorable times were spent just simply being with family, woodworking with his sons and being a proud Opa. Joe was loved by all and will be deeply missed by family, friends and his four-legged family member, Betsie.
A memorial visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, Wisconsin on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place privately.
