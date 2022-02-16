Joseph H. Hetzel and Beverly N. Hetzel

Joseph H. Hetzel
April 23, 1936 - Feb. 10, 2022
Beverly N. Hetzel
Feb. 10, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2022
Joseph H. Hetzel (April 23, 1936 - Feb. 10, 2022) and Beverly N. Hetzel (Feb. 10, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2022) left this world together on Feb. 10, 2022.
Our parents were extraordinary people: kind, thoughtful, intelligent, loving and altruistic. Dad especially enjoyed his volunteer work at Lac Lawrann Conservancy, which he found to be beautiful and serene, and we believe that is why he and Mom chose to end their lives there last Thursday evening.
Both had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and they had been given grim prognoses involving only a few months. As their kids, Ryan, Karen and I checked in on them frequently and we would share happy stories and memories.
They were both retired teachers who enjoyed traveling, hiking and picnics. Dad was an Army veteran. He loved nature. He was a painter and played in the local chess club. Mom loved going to the horse races, to the casino, and to bowling on Monday nights with her friends. She also researched genealogy, including our own family and local soldiers from all wars. They were very content, happy people who were actively involved with their community and their family.
While we had been preparing ourselves for the loss of Dad for a few months, Mom’s illness came on fast and hard. She told each of us about her biopsy and prognosis in very matter-of-fact terms when we saw her on her birthday. We were stunned, but we were prepared to be helpful in any way they needed. We had no inclination of their plans.
Mom and Dad made their decision out of love. They were determined to not go back into a hospital, to not become a perceived burden, to not prolong their suffering. They could not imagine life without each other. They wanted to leave this world together so they wouldn’t suffer, or make us watch their suffering. They have always been and will always be together in love.
Survivors include their children: Laura (Dion) Sweetland, Ryan (Allison) Hetzel and Karen Hetzel (Shane Martinez). They are survived by Mom’s two sisters, Kathleen Addie and Audrey (Albert) Weiland. They leave behind their grandchildren whom they loved dearly: Kaitlynn (Jon) Hetzel-Budd, Kylie Hetzel (Adrian Hanrahan), Braden Hetzel (Madeline Coultas), Tea Hetzel, Annaleise Sajdak, Nathaniel Sajdak, Benjamin Sajdak and Coral Neubauer. They are also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews.
Per their request, there will be no services, but donations in their honor to the Washington County Humane Society, veterans organizations or the Lac Lawrann Conservancy would be appreciated.
We love you, Mom and Dad, forever and always.