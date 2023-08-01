WEST BEND
Joseph H. ‘Joe’ Haen
July 27, 1940 - June 30, 2023
Joseph H. “Joe” Haen, 82, of West Bend, passed away on June 30, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Joe was born on July 27, 1940, in Green Bay, the son of the late Henry and Dorothy (nee Mleziva) Haen. On April 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Nancy Princl at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Joe and Nancy were blessed with four children, Michael, Ricky, Christina, and Steven. Joe was a proud owner of JJ Transport (Gerald Princl and Joe) of 25 years in Mequon. Joe enjoyed golfing, traveling, and gambling at the casino. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Nancy; three children, Michael “Mike” (Diane) Haen, Ricky “Rick” (Diane) Haen, and Steven “Steve” Haen; a son-in-law, Michael “Mike” Morkin; six grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, Madeline “Maddie”, Virginia Grace “Gracie”, and William “Will” Morkin, and Mikayla Haen; a brother-in-law, David Abts; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina “Chris” Morkin, and two sisters, Audrey (John) Yanda and Marvel Abts.
VISITATION: Joe’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Avenue, in West Bend from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
MEMORIAL MASS: Mass for Joe will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Howard Haase officiating.
Memorials to Children’s Hospital, Curran Spirituality Center in Denmark, or Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joe’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.