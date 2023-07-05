Joseph James Zadra
July 22, 1922 - June 30, 2023
Loving husband, father, grandfather, benefactor, civic leader, veteran and welcoming and generous friend to so many, Joseph James Zadra entered the home God had waiting for him on Friday, June 30. He is survived by the young lady who first spotted him in 1936 at age 14 at a baseball game in Wausau, where he was dressed in knickers and a bow tie. A decade later, Edna Dassler became his wife of 76 years. He is further survived by his sister Mary Ann Augustine; his 4 children, Nolan (Diantha), Diane Drake (Tom), Stuart (Betsy), Douglas (Leigh); his AFS son from Brazil Tycho Fernandes; and the 8 grandchildren he so adored, Shannon (Clint), Zach, Katie, Lindsay (Eric), Jacque, Jordan, Max and Zoe. They thought him to be the “sweetest man” they knew. The entire family so cherished the advice they sought from him. He is further survived by step-great-grandchildren Spencer, Avery, Tegan and Riley; nephews; nieces; and sister-in-law, Caroline Brunner. He was preceded in death by his father, Germano, and mother, Mary, sister Lena, and brother Rudy.
Coming from humble beginnings, the son of immigrants from Austria, he left home in Wausau and hitchhiked to Madison working odd jobs to start his studies at the University of Wisconsin. With the onset of WWII, he left the university, enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a part of the 19th Tank Battalion of the 9th Armored Division under General Patton. Training for desert warfare, he learned how to drive tanks as well as shoot rattlesnakes - the rattles he sent back to his terrified girlfriend, Edna, back home. But soon promoted to Headquarters Company as an S-2 Intelligence Officer, he went overseas and fought in the frozen conditions of the Battle of the Bulge and contracted pneumonia. He returned to his unit which then secured the Bridge at Remagen, allowing for the first major crossing of Allied troops across the Rhine River. They fought across Germany and ended in Czechoslovakia as part of the Army of Occupation.
Joe had such a love for his fellow comrades, whether he knew them or not and especially those who lost their lives in the service of their country. One could hear it in his voice as he would so often honor those fellow soldiers. At age 90, he also called on fellow business leaders as he raised $175,000 to construct the Freedom Memorial in West Bend. Even while battling his illness, he paid tribute on a rainy day one month ago to a fallen WWII hero whose remains were sent back to Wisconsin 80 years later. Such dedication and devotion was so emblematic of this member of the “Greatest Generation.”
While still keeping in touch with his soon-to-be wife, he returned to the U.S. to resume his studies in business at the University of Wisconsin and was married to Edna in 1947. Working as an auditor and accountant in northern Wisconsin, he interviewed for a job at the Gehl Company in 1953, a farm machinery company in West Bend. There he would finish his employment of 40-plus years, working very long hours to become the president of Gehl Company, the first non-Gehl family member to do so. During that time, even though he became the “big boss,” he remembered his humble roots and walked the factory floors to get to know so many of the workers personally - so much so that they kept in touch with him over the years. He also delivered turkeys to them on the Christmas holidays. Further, he went out of his way to help find jobs for others or to provide a written recommendation or reference. Again, the “sweet man” his grandchildren knew so well.
He retired as chairman of the board at age 72. But his business and civic functions did not end there. For decades - well past the age of 90 - he put in so much time and effort and volunteered with so many organizations (especially veterans and education of young people):
* Business activities: Member and often chairman of the boards of directors of Gehl Company; West Bend Savings and Loan; Dairyland Seed Company; West Bend Equipment Company; Citizens Financial Corp; Farm and Industrial Equipment Institute; Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Association; Management Resources of Milwaukee.
* Civic activities: Director of St. Joseph’s Hospital (now Froedert Hospital West Bend); West Bend Chamber of Commerce; Moraine Park Technical College; West Bend United Way; West Bend Redevelopment Corporation; West Bend/Barton Welfare League; East Central VTAE, Kiwanis; Gehl Foundation; Scholarship Funds of Gehl Company and Moraine Park Technical College. Also, Future Farmers of America; West Bend Jaycees; Junior Achievement; Toastmasters; Washington County 4-H; University of Wisconsin Foundation; Cub Scouts; Boy Scouts; UW Bascom Hill Society, St. James Church.
* American Legion Post 36 and VFW Post 1393.
* Steering committee for construction of West Bend East and West High Schools; Steering committee for the founding of the UW-Washington County campus; committee for the construction of St Joseph’s Hospital (Froedert); fundraising Kraemer Cancer Center; fundraising Kettle Moraine YMCA
* Frequent speaker at local high schools, Future Farmers of America, UW-Washington County, Wisconsin Farm Equipment Dealers Association.
* Honors: WWII Bronze Star and Presidential Unit Citation; Hometown Heroes in front of 80,000 fans at the University of Wisconsin; Hometown Heroes Milwaukee Bucks game; Outstanding West Bend Civic Leader; parade marshall West Bend; American Legion Legionnaire of the Year and many other civic commendations not listed.
Although being away from home for many long hours as his children were growing up, he still enjoyed life to the fullest. He helped create his pride and joy home away from home near Manitowish Waters. There he taught his children and grandchildren how to fish and hunt, memories of which will last forever. The Christmas gatherings in the Northwoods were always something special. He also perfected the “Uncle Joe Manhattan” which seemed to be an ever changing concoction, as his nephews would say. Having hunted game for food since he was 12 years old and awarded numerous marksmanship medals in the Army, he enjoyed many hunting trips. He also was an avid fan of local sports teams, particularly the old Milwaukee Braves and his beloved Wisconsin Badgers where he attended most games in Madison for over 50 years. Further, he loved dancing, card games of sheepshead and bridge and was a busy gardener, taking meticulous care of his West Bend home as well his Northwoods retreat.
And then there was travel, some on business but more so upon retirement. Edna and Joe traveled to 32 countries and 5 continents over their time together and also provided a special trip abroad for each grandchild.
But even in 2023, at nearly age 101, Joe felt there was more he wanted to experience with his family, more he could contribute, more to do for others. He so wanted to overcome the sudden discovery of his illness. Plus, he wanted more time with his beloved wife as the love between Joe and Edna for so many years was beyond compare. They were inseparable - holding hands together when out and about.
But God said enough already. Joe you have been so generous and served so many so well on Earth, it is time to reward you with even a better home - it is time to come home.
Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to: The Joseph J Zadra Scholarship Fund (to be granted to West Bend High School students), American Legion West Bend or a favorite veteran’s charity, or St. James Episcopal Church.
