FOND DU LAC
Joseph Jody O’Loughlin
March 28, 1949 - Feb. 20, 2022
Joseph Jody (Kirschenstein) O’Loughlin, 72, of Fond du Lac, died February 20, 2022, at Liberty House of Fond du Lac. He was born on March 28, 1949, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph O’Loughlin and Virginia Krug. Jody went to West Bend High School and following high school joined the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Jody was known as Mr. Liberty House and was a favorite of the staff. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by two children, John (Khara) and Rachel O’Loughlin; three grandchildren, Greg, Peter, and Gwendolyn; three siblings, Kay Sutter, Dean Kirschenstein, and Sherry (Rodney) Gatzke; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Virginia; father, William Kirchenstein; son James O’Loughlin; and two brothers, Michael and Steven O’Loughlin.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with military honors following. Burial will take place on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery, Forest.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Liberty House for their care and compassion for Jody.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guest book can be found at ueckerwitt.com.