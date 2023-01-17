Joseph ‘Joe’ A. Limbach
Feb. 8, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2022
Joseph “Joe” A. Limbach, age 66, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend. He was born on February 8, 1956, in Hartford to Joseph and Jean (nee Bruce) Limbach. Joe was a tool and die maker that enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and remodeling homes. Joe was the kind of guy who always put others first.
Joe is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Mary Somers; his daughters, Jodi (Tony Jackson) Limbach, Julie (Drew) Dahl; grandchildren, Destiny (Jeremy) Phillips, Alexis, Anthony, Brendan; great-grandchild, Kanyon; sister, Joyce; brothers Dennis and Donald; and his sister-in-law, Terri. He is further survived by one niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
His family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Compassionate Heights. The family will always be grateful.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.