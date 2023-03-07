WEST BEND
Joseph ‘Joe’ W. Schwartz
Joseph “Joe” W. Schwartz, age 75, of West Bend passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center of Grafton, with his loving wife by his side. He was born December 17, 1947, in Park Falls, son of Thelma (Young) and Carl Schwartz.
Joe was a volunteer cook, serving at least once a month for the Harvest House meal program until it disbanded due to the pandemic. This was a passion for him. Joe was a man of God. He was active and involved at his church home. He volunteered in various ministries and participated regularly in small group Bible studies.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kathleen Kazda; daughter, Sarah Schwartz; son, Andrew Schwartz; and grandson, Ross Stern; sister Dianne Homlamus; sister-in-law Eron Kazda (Gerri & Conger). He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephew’s other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Molitor, Barbara Wolter; and brother Michael Schwartz.
A special thank-you to the nursing staff 3rd floor at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton. “A company of angels” Mensa Group Breakfast Bunch, Clarence, Keith, George, all faithful friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Northbrook Church, 4014 Highway 167 W, Richfield, with Pastor George Lessmann officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Northbrook Church Men’s Ministry or charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.