Joseph ‘Joey’ Hugo Minz
November 13, 1931 - July 11, 2023
Joseph “Joey” Hugo Minz, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. Joey was born on November 13, 1931 in the Town of Fredonia to Albert and Marie (nee Bein) Minz. From the age of 17 he was self-employed, starting by collecting and selling scrap rags and paper. Over the years, while working construction on the side, Joey built a scrap iron business. In 1978, he began working with Marie “Cookie” Minz (nee Ohm). Joey and Cookie were married in June 1981 at King Park in Sheboygan, and soon after established J&M Minz Steel Sales. After several years of traveling throughout the Midwest to tear down and scrap old factories, water towers, and bridges, Joey and Cookie established a shop and residence on Highway G near Campbellsport, a place that Joe loved and worked on until his final days. Joey’s passion for work and love of a job well done was evident in everything he did. He was known for being the best around with a blowtorch and sincerely loved getting to work every morning. Many of his friends and family will fondly remember how consistently hardworking Joey was and how much he enjoyed finding solutions to the day-to-day challenges of his trade.
Joey held a deep passion for playing music throughout much of his life. At age 21, he began performing country music in bars, clubs, and at local festivals, where he made many lifelong friends and connections as he became known in the area for his guitar playing and excellent singing voice. In later years, Joey loved nothing more than performing duets of country standards with his wife under the name “Joey Minz and Cookie.”
Joe also loved riding motorcycles. He and Cookie saw much of the United States on the back of a motorcycle during their many riding trips around the country. As a young man, Joey was a member of the infamous “Barton Gang,” an outfit of rough riders (and married men) that roamed the area around Barton in the 1950s. He also enjoyed fishing, visiting his countless friends and family members, and above all, being with his loving and devoted wife, Cookie.
Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marie; children and stepchildren Lexi (Tim), Mark (Debbie), Gale, Rusty, Becky, David, Brenda, and Rochelle; father-in-law, Frank Ohm; brothers-in law Michael Ohm, Matthew (Tess) Ohm; sister, Adeline Dyer; and sisters-in-law Mae Minz, Monica (Chad) Allaback, and Melissa Ohm; nieces and nephews Shelley (Gib), Michael (Sam), Caroline and Trent Allaback. He is further survived by many great, great-great, and three-times-great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous customers, fans of his music, and close friends.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Artie and Carl Minz, and sisters Katie and Rosie Minz.
Joe’s family would like to thank the staff at the Kathy Hospice of West Bend for all their kindness and care in making his time there comfortable and restful.
A funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding. Visitation will be prior on Friday, July 28, at the funeral home 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Interment will then be August 12, 2023, at the Newark Cemetery.
