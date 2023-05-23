CAMPBELLSPORT
Joseph Reimer
October 7, 1947 - May 21, 2023
Joseph Reimer lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 21 at his home in Campbellsport. He was born on October 7, 1947 to Norma and Joseph Reimer. He lived a “Mayberry” kind of life, getting his ear pulled from Sister Marcenette at the Catholic school for misbehaving, biking home at noon for his mother’s famous fish frys, selling poppies with Irene Hahn for the veterans, even getting pulled over at eighteen for speeding and the local cop telling him “If you don’t stop speeding, I’m going to tell your mother.” Joe worked at the West Bend Company (now RegalWare) for 42 years. He started out in the polish department moving onto porcelain/teflon setup in the ‘70s when avocado green and gold were the colors of choice. He later moved to molding and before retiring he ran a CNC machine in the water department.
So many memories! He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Wiskow, in September of 1969. They raised two children, Julie Stommel (Brian) and Jeffrey Reimer (Ginger Witt). Joe loved playing softball on the Sunday beer league, announcing the boys fastball tournament (sometimes having trouble pronouncing the boys’ names) and watching his kids’ ballgames and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Joe also loved playing cards. It didn’t matter the game, hearts, diamonds, cribbage, he was in! He never forgot all the friends he made over the years. He truly treasured the memories and the fun. Especially the challenge if he could beat you. His saying “Not Today” will be used often.
Joe leaves behind his wife, Katie; son Jeffrey (Ginger Witt); his grandchildren, Cody Stommel (Megan), Samantha Stommel, Anna and Kayla Batzler, Dominic and Katlyn Sharp. Further surviving are great-grandchildren Emilee Heberer-Stommel and Haylee Stommel. Also surviving sisters, Joanne Stageman and Lynda Hoffman (John), one sister-in-law Elaine Butschlick (Justin), many nieces and nephews.
Those who proceeded Joe in death were his mother and father (Joe and Norma Reimer), Bernie Bodden, Walter and Marcella Wiskow, Harold Uelman, Robert Stageman and his daughter, Julie (his big cribbage tournament partner).
Joe has requested to leave his body to science - there will be no service at his request. Please take a moment to have a good memory of Joe and say a prayer. We lost a good guy! Joe’s family would like to thank SSM Hospice for all their help and caring - we couldn’t have done this without you. Denise and Marissa, you are truly special people.
Also, all the visits, cards, food and support from many friends, neighbors and relatives. The smallest efforts don’t always seem like much, but they can mean so much.
Joe’s last words were “I’ll miss you.” No Joe, we will miss you. We love you!