Joseph William Lidington ‘Joe’
Joe passed away on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022, with his loving wife, Linda, at his side at the age of 70. Ever the gentleman, he went to escort his mother, Peg, who passed away a day earlier, into heaven.
Joe grew up in Slinger and attended Slinger schools. He was a wrestler and he excelled at track and cross country in high school; teammates remained his lifelong friends. Joe worked for Super Excavators for 35 years. He was gifted in his ability to operate cranes and other heavy equipment. Friends of Joe’s knew what it was to have a “drop everything to help you out,” true friend. He was a friend to young and old. Joe was so very proud of his grandchildren and delighted in time spent with them. He was also very involved in helping to care for and support his mother, Peg, as she aged.
Joe is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda C. (nee Schneider) Lidington; children Paul (Mellissa) Lidington, Megan (Brandon) Zachery, Travis (Christine) Kiekhafer, and Donna Kiekhafer; grandchildren Camille, Briella, CJ, Ariana, Lucy, Alexa, and Madysen; great-grandchildren Lilah and Violet. He is further survived by siblings John (Carol), Dick (Carolyn), and Pam Lidington; nieces, nephews, and innumerable friends, who will feel the sting of Joe’s passing for years to come. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Peg; nephew Peter; mother-in-law, Dorothy Schneider, and his grandparents.
Joe loved life and lived every moment of it. He loved to ride his Harley any day, anywhere. He was as they say, a man’s man and a lady’s gentleman. Joe was dearly loved and will be truly and sorely missed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a service of remembrance at 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name to BOLD, Blind Outdoor Leisure Development.
