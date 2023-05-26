HARTFORD
Joshua A. Maher Sr.
Aug. 15, 1981 – May 16, 2023
Joshua A. Maher Sr., age 41 of Hartford Wisconsin, has passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2023. Josh was born August 15, 1981, in Hartford, WI.
Josh was a lifelong roofer at heart, with many other skilled trades. Josh loved being outdoors from dirt biking, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, hunting, and most of all fishing, especially ice fishing. Josh loved to cook for his family and friends and socializing with loved ones. Josh would go above and beyond to help anyone in need even if he did not know you. If you knew josh, you knew he had the biggest heart, biggest sense of humor, and a smile that could light up any room he walked into. Josh will be missed greatly by so many.
Josh is survived by his three children; Julia A. Bamke, Joshua A. Maher Jr, Alana M. Daniel, and his loving mother Jackie (Rateau) Schellinger. Josh is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved relatives and friends that will miss him greatly.
Josh is preceded in death by his father, John Maher, his grandfather Robert Maher, Grandmother Ruth (Janquart) Maher, Grandfather Charles Herbert Rateau, Grandmother Madelyn Sue (Shaw) Rateau, Friends, his dog Zeus that he loved unconditionally, and other loved ones.