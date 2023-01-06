Joyce Ann Krueger
March 6, 1935 - Jan. 3, 2023
Joyce Ann Krueger, nee Scarpace, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home at Compass Point.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday January 11, at 3 p.m. at Saint Frances Cabrini Church with the Rev. Fr. Kevin Harmon. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the church. A private inurnment with immediate family will take place at another date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Joyce was born at home on March 6, 1935 in Milwaukee to Dominic and Anne (Restivo) Scarpace. Joyce was united into marriage with the love of her life, George Bernard Krueger, on June 3, 1961, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Joyce and George built a beautiful life together raising their five children. George preceded her in death on January 31, 1994.
Joyce loved being a grandma or “Nana” to her thirteen beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed being a part of their lives and watching them grow up. She was excited to be able to attend her granddaughter Courtney’s wedding this past December and was her happiest surrounded by loved ones. Joyce was also able to experience the joy of being a great-grandma to five great-grandchildren and was able to hold, enjoy, and cherish all of them within this last month.
Joyce is survived by her children: Elizabeth (Gary) Hoffman, Jean (Jim) Freuck, James (Lisa) Krueger, Debra (Jeff) Makinen, and Gail (Loren) Woyach; her grandchildren: Daniel (Leah Brooks) Hoffman, Erica (Will) Boeckenhaur, Kyle (Emily) Freuck, Douglas Hoffman, Jennifer (Jerry Davison) Hoffman, Michael Krueger, Jordan Makinen, Courtney (Aaron) Kruschke, Mathew Krueger, Casey Makinen, Jeffrey Makinen Jr., Macy Woyach, and Tessa Woyach: her great-grandchildren: Colin and Evan Freuck, Giovanni and Gianna Hoffman, and Eloise Davison. She is further survived by her sister Jean Schramm, brother-in-law Robert (Bonnie) Krueger, sister-in-law Delores Krueger, and many other family members and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by brothers Anthony, Philip, and sister Marguerite.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce’s family is asking for Masses said in Joyce’s name, or a donation in memory of Joyce to Compass Point at Three Pillars.org. https://threepillars.salsalabs.org/donation/index.html.
The family would like to thank the staff at Compass Point and Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassion.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information, call www.KoepsellFH.com.