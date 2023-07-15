WEST BEND
Joyce C. Heller
Joyce C. Heller (Uelmen) of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on October 22, 19-"something-or-other" to Frank and Alice Uelmen (Bath). She was united in marriage to Joseph W. “Joe” Heller on October 10, 1970 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.
Joyce enjoyed visiting wineries in Wisconsin, especially Woolersheim Winery near Prairie Du Sac. She worked at Amity Leather for many years. Joyce was an avid Ford Mustang enthusiast having owned several in her lifetime, however she was the only one allowed to drive the 2015 Convertible. Most of all, Joyce loved her family, and dedicated her life to her husband and two sons.
Those Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Joe; two sons, Brian (Anna) Heller and Scott (Nicole) Heller; two grandchildren, Emmerson and Beckham; and sister, Bonnie Uelmen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Donald (Sheryl) Uelmen; and her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Baley.
MEMORIAL MASS: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will take place at St. Matthias Catholic Chapel (N1044 Highway S, Campbellsport, WI - 53010) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to immediately follow.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital Wauwatosa and Promedica Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.