Joyce Christopherson
November 24, 1942 - July 10, 2022
Joyce Christopherson was called to eternal life to be in God’s loving arms on July 10, 2022. Joyce was born on November 24, 1942 in Oconomowoc to Adela (nee Gauerke) and William Schellin. She was united in marriage to Stanley A. Christopherson on October 27, 1963. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School and worked at Micro Design, Anacomp, and the majority of her career at Trek Bicycle Corporation until her retirement.
Joyce was known for her sweet, kind and fun-loving nature. She enjoyed meeting up with family and friends and sharing good times at her special eating places including Schwefel’s, Trackside, Erin Restaurant, and Snapper Vic’s. Joyce loved going on her favorite casino trips and golfing. She loved spending time and being involved with her children, her grandchildren and twin sister, best friend, Judy, and her husband, Norky. She loved the holidays and special family get-togethers. She was strong and hardworking, and was determined to mow her own lawn and shovel the snow until her passing.
Joyce leaves behind her loving children and spouses, Cheryl Radtke, Todd (Annette) Christopherson, Wendy (John) Skavlem; eight wonderful grandchildren, Olivia, Alexa, Rhea, Carly, Tessa, John and Jane; her brother, Dennis (Charlene) Schellin; twin sister, Judy (Albert) Krueger; sister-in-law, Pauline Christopherson; brother-in-law, Larry Christopherson; nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Christopherson; her parents, Adela and William Schellin; five siblings (and spouses), Elnor (Edwin) Wendorf, William (Marcella) Schellin, Emily (Leonard) Damrow, Donald (Jean) Schellin, Joan Buske; and brother-in-law, Donald Christopherson.
Funeral service for Joyce will take place at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, W653 Roosevelt Road, Rubicon, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Olaf’s Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.