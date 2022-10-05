HARTFORD
Joyce M. Bruni
Aug. 11, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2022
Joyce M. Bruni (nee Johnson), age 94 of Hartford, Wisconsin, found peaceful rest on October 1, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1928 to Walter and Amelia Johnson in Suring, Wisconsin.
She was united in marriage to Emil F. Gardebrecht on September 4, 1948. He preceded her in death July 22, 1988. After moving to Hartford, she worked as a beautician and later a vending hostess.
After Emil’s passing in 1988, she met a family friend and married Marvin V. Bruni on May 25, 1991, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering and was blessed with many friends.
Joyce is survived by her loving children, Linda (David) Kling of Richfield, Robert (Jayne) Gardebrecht of Menomonee Falls; Marvin’s children, Catherine Krueger and Susan Bruni of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Kling, Michael (Megan) Kling, Alan (Samantha) Gardebrecht, Brenda (Rusty) Lear, Elizabeth (Dustin) Bricker, Joel (Jamie) Krueger; treasured great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Breanna, Gertrude, Jonah, Jackson, Olivia, Josh, Lauren, Ella and Wyatt; dear siblings Ruby Buchholz of Gillette, WI, and Leonard Johnson of De Pere, WI; sister-in-law Dolores Gardebrecht of Menomonee Falls, WI. She is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-inlaw; first husband of 39 years, Emil; second husband of 23 years; Marvin; and brother Harold Johnson, Funeral Services for Joyce will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Divine Savior Lutheran Church (3200 County Road K, Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Douglas Stowe officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m.
Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford to immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Savior Lutheran Church or to the charity of one’s choice are appreciated.
Joyce’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Majestic Heights for the wonderful care she received.