Joyce M. Ritzenthaler (nee Wolter)
Feb. 25, 1945 - March 12, 2023
Joyce M. Ritzenthaler (nee Wolter), age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 25, 1945, in Loyal, WI to Daniel and Nina (nee Castner) Wolter.
Joyce graduated from Loyal High School in 1963 and UW-Stevens Point in 1967. She taught in the Milwaukee Public School District after graduation. She then married the love of her life, Chuck Ritzenthaler, in 1968. Once becoming a mom she put her own career on hold to raise four beautiful children. Joyce had a passion for quilting, knitting, gardening, painting, reading and writing. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Great memories were made traveling, playing games as well as attending theater and music events. Joyce gave generously to the mission of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She actively participated in the quilting ministry, Bible study, and altar guild while touching many with her wit and humor.
Joyce is survived by her four children, Greg (girlfriend, Patty Zernia) Ritzenthaler, Jenny (Mark) Ehr, Sarah (Bryon) Prey and Maria Ritzenthaler (Sam Krahn); grandchildren, Hailey, Brett and Bryce Ehr, and Cael and Chloe Prey; sisters, Diana Schuette and Brenda Echeverria; and siblings-in-law, Dave (Carol) Ritzenthaler, Don (Linda) Ritzenthaler, Ken (Braketta) Ritzenthaler, Tom and (Crystal) Ritzenthaler. She is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her brother David Wolter; sister Beverly Crowley; siblings-in-law Dick Ritzenthaler, Sheree Ritzenthaler, Jerry and Marlene Natvick, Terry Crowley, Eldred Schuette and Rual Echeverria; her nephew Jim Crowley; and her niece Tara Ritzenthaler.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12-1:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Hearne presiding.
A special thank you to Pastor Jim and countless family and friends.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.