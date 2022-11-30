KEWASKUM
Joyce M. Schmidt
Aug. 3, 1944 – Nov. 28, 2022
Joyce M. Schmidt, 78, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with her Lord on November 28, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the town of Polk, surrounded by the love of her family.
Joyce was born on August 3, 1944, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Walter and Isabelle (nee Peters) Goeden. On April 4, 1970 she was united in marriage to Ralph “Ralphie” Schmidt at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Joyce was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. She loved working at Holy Trinity Catholic School where she was a playground supervisor. She also cared for elderly sisters at St. Joseph Convent in Campbellsport and later she was employed at Pick N Save as a deli worker. Her favorite activity to talk about and do was helping out at Holy Trinity Church and School tutoring children with reading. Joyce enjoyed baking food for friends and family, reading, doing word finds, and collecting angels. Above all else she loved and cared deeply for her husband, Ralph.
Those Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Christine Holliman of Caledonia; a sister, Mary Ann (Al) Hupfer; a brother, Edward (Carole) Goeden; two sisters-in-law, Margaret (Ralph) Goeden – Chapman and Alice Schmidt; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Schmidt and Raymond (Betty) Schmidt, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, Father Earl Goeden OFM Cap., Herbert (Barbara) Goeden, and Richard Goeden; her brothers-in-law, Leander Schmidt and Walter Schmidt; two sisters-in-law, Catherine (Matthias) Schickert, Lena (Eugene) Wiedmeyer, Darlene Schmidt, and Barbara Schmidt; and her parents-in-law, Emil and Margaret (nee Doll) Schmidt.
VISITATION: Joyce’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Joyce will be held at Noon at the church on Saturday with Rev. Jacob Strand officiating. Entombment will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Linda, Tony, Cindy, friends and neighbors, for their love and care over the years.
Memorials to Holy Trinity Church and School or St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary are appreciated.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.