ALLENTON
Joyce S. Schulz
Joyce S. Schulz (Née Erdman) of Allenton was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Eric and Etta Erdman and looked forward to seeing them again in heaven. Joyce was a graduate of Rufus King High School and married her husband, Earl O. Schulz, on May 22, 1949, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Allenton.
In the 1960s Joyce designed and decorated the ranch home she and Earl built on their 40-acre horse farm, west of Kohlsville, even down to the rooftop flower box and oversized picture windows from which they enjoyed the beautiful countryside and wildlife viewing. She loved nature and animals of all kinds, especially horses and dogs. Owning and riding her Arabian horse, Shakine, was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Joyce was a 4-H leader and enjoyed RV camping, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, and reading. She and Earl were founding members of Shepherd of the Hills WELS Lutheran Church in West Bend. Joyce was a bright, devout, and generous woman and a loving mother and grandmother. Her ever-ready smile and subtle wit will be missed.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 73 years, Earl; children Sheri Lynn (Terry) Montag, and Lance Elliott Schulz; grandchildren Brandon (Klari) Collura, and Reyna (Jim) Collura-Kasper. She is further survived by by her sister, Phyllis (the late Bernard) Weyer; niece Laura Weyer; brother and sister in-law Orv Schulz and Joyce Schlagenhaft; and her beloved Pomeranian, Tazi.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 13, at Shepherd of the Hills Ev. Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Dr., West Bend, WI., with 2 p.m. visitation, 3 p.m. Celebration of Life, followed by Commitment and a light supper.
The family would like to thank The Kathy Hospice Staff for the wonderful care and compassion, her Shepherd of the Hills Church family, and her family and friends for all of their love and support.
Memorials to the church would be appreciated. Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.