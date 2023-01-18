TOWN OF HARTFORD
Joyce Wagner
October 30, 1948 - January 14, 2023
Joyce Wagner, nee Mankowski, of the Town of Hartford, found everlasting peace and happiness with our Holy Trinity on January 14, at age 74. Joyce was born to the late John and Margaret (nee Niewolny) Mankowski on October 30, 1948.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Wagner; stepdaughter Lisa Hoppenrath; step-granddaughter Meadow; sister Patricia (Ron) Szolwinski; and nephew Jason Szolwinski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ron, who passed away at the age of 11.
Joyce grew up on the south side of Milwaukee worked at We Energies for 28 years in material management. In 1993, she met her future husband and moved to Kewaskum; there she was a member of the Kiwanis. She worked for Cedar Community running the store at Cedar Ridge before retiring. Later she moved with Bob to the Town of Hartford. She loved birds, tending to all the feeders and bird baths and working on her many flower gardens. Her biggest passion was rescuing dogs, Queenie, Benji and Holly. She loved working crossword puzzles, watching cooking and cop TV shows. She was a wonderful cook and kept Bob well fed. She loved going to Pike Lake for a little picnic and swim, occasionally sneaking her puppy in out of sight of the warden. She will be deeply missed by Bob and Holly, her latest rescue.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 until 11:45 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Slinger, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers memorials in on memory of Joyce Wagner to Best Friends Animal Society, https://support.bestfriends.org/site/TR/PersonalFundraising/General?px=3518695&pg=personal&fr_id=1480.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.