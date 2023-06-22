GOODYEAR, Ariz.
Judith A. Murphy
June 25, 1941 - May 18, 2023
Judith A. Murphy (nee Liesener), age 81 of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of West Bend, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Goodyear, AZ. She was born June 25, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend to Orville and Clara Liesener.
Judy was a nurse for 45 years, serving in both hospitals and nursing homes. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Judy is survived by her 2 daughters: Maureen (Bob) Klement of Buckeye, AZ, and Heather (Mike) Murphy of Seattle, WA; and 2 grandsons: Samuel and Michael Jr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.