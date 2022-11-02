WEST BEND
Judith A. Wiedmeyer
Feb. 4, 1944 - Oct. 27, 2022
Judith A. Wiedmeyer, nee Kedinger, of West Bend died on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 78 years. She was born February 4, 1944 in West Bend to the late Arthur and Pearl (nee Wardius) Kedinger.
On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage to Fritz Wiedmeyer at St. Mathias Church in Nabob. Fritz predeceased June 2, 2015.
In 1982, Judy and Fritz started Wiedmeyer Express. The business became a true family business with 3 generations being involved with the operations.
Judy’s passion in life was her family. First her children, and later in life her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a presence in their lives will be cherished for years to come.
Survivors include 5 children: Sandy (Ken) Gerlach of Theresa, Peter (Michele) of West Bend, Mike (Jessica) of West Bend, Todd (Kristine) of West Bend and Rod (Ann) of Campbellsport; 14 grandchildren: Melissa (Chris) Walsh, Josh (Maisie) Gerlach, Tricia (Shane) Schutz, Ashley (Darren) Vandenberg, Brittani Wiedmeyer, Stephanie (Nick) Peters, Zach Schaefer, Jaime (Andrea) Wiedmeyer, Jeremy (fiancé Andie) Wiedmeyer, Justin Wiedmeyer, Jason Wiedmeyer, Dustin (Chantel) Wiedmeyer, Cody (Brittany) Wiedmeyer and Tiffany Wiedmeyer; 15 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Grace, Mitchel, Kellan, Beckett, Decker, Bryce, Levi, Jameson, Theodore, Lenni, Waylon, Kemper, Kade and Ferdinand; 1 brother Jerome Kedinger of Laughlin, NV; 1 sister Barb Gillian of Hartford; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jerred Gerlach.
Private services will be held.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmditfuneralhome.com.