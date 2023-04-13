Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Sterman
March 13, 1937 - April 10, 2023
Judith “Judy” Ann Sterman (nee Sell) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born on March 13, 1937, to Harvey and Evelyn (Eimer) Sell. She was married to Stanley Sterman on September 17, 1960. They lived next to Stanley’s family homestead in the town of Hartford for over 60 years. They lovingly cared for their two children, Randy and Scott.
Judy was the first secretary/accountant at Broan Manufacturing, where she worked for 28 years. She loved her garden and all the animals at the farm. Judy was very kind, caring and loving. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Judy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Stanley; her son Scott (Elizabeth); daughter-in-law, Susan Sterman; siblings, Mary Holtan, Robert (Sharon) Sell, John Sell, Bonnie Sell; brother-in-law, Pat Lake; Stanley’s sister Fay (Tom) Paine; beloved grandchildren Nicholas (Rachel Hetzel), Abby, Dylan Den Hartigh, and Abigail Den Hartigh; and cherished great-granddaughter, Georgia Harper Sterman. Judy is further survived by her nieces and nephews, and other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Evelyn Sell; parents-in-law, Ferdinand and Margaret Sterman; her son Randy Sterman; and her sister Kathy Lake.
Funeral services for Judy will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Hartford. Family will greet friends and relatives for visitation from 11:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Cheryl Weaver officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery following the service.
Memorial contributions in honor of Judy can be made or given to the church: First United Methodist Church (738 W Monroe Ave, Hartford, WI 53027).
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.